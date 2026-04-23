Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi strongly criticised the BCCI for overworking players and allegedly prioritising money over their well-being. Modi's comments came in response to a report claiming that India head coach Gautam Gambhir was unhappy with the team's heavy schedule ahead of the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan. According to the report, Gambhir expressed concern over the fact that several Indian players will be involved in the IPL 2026 final on May 31 and may have to join the national squad immediately before the Test match on June 6. This could potentially force selectors to look at reserve players who have impressed in domestic cricket.

Lalit Modi stated that the BCCI is "killing" the players with hectic scheduling and urged the governing body to stop the "outrageous" scheduling to concentrate on player welfare.

I agree. The bcci is killing their players with the hectic scheduling. Guys stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys thru. They need time with their families and JUST OFF TIME - You don't need the money. I CREATED ANNUITY Revenue which the world envy's. You will… https://t.co/vkYYXa3kf6 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 22, 2026

"The BCCI is killing their players with the hectic scheduling. Guys stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys thru. They need time with their families and JUST OFF TIME - You don't need the money. I CREATED ANNUITY Revenue which the world envy's. You will never have to worry about that sitting on those chairs. Do something good with your decisions for heavens sake. Welfare of the players is paramount. Don't over work them - that's why I have said the Board should have majority players on it. Get a professional ceo for heavens sake. Pay top salary and put Human Resources and SELF DEVELOPMENT OF PLAYERS AT the HEART of the BCCI ORGANISATION. Work on upgrading stadiums and giving world class fan experience rather work the Players like MULES. Let the organisation get a HEART & Soul," he posted.

Earlier, Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill also spoke about the lack of preparation time ahead of red-ball series, insisting that the team should get at least two weeks of preparation before a Test series.

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