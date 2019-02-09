 
George Bailey, Daniel Sams' Brilliant Gesture For Young Fan Struck By Ball Wins Over Twitter

Updated: 09 February 2019 19:24 IST

A young fan had to be taken to hospital after getting hit in the head by a six during the BBL 2019 match at Manuka Oval on Saturday.

George Bailey, Daniel Sams
The young fan received surprise gifts from George Bailey and Daniel Sams after being hit by a six. © Twitter

George Bailey and Daniel Sams might have been in opposing teams in the Big Bash League 2019 (BBL) but that didn't stop the Australian duo from being involved in a heartwarming moment with a young fan that immediately won over the social media. A young boy in the crowd was hit during Hobart Hurricanes' innings when George Bailey smashed a maximum. There was a brief stoppage in play as the boy, who was in tears, was attended by players and medical staff. The youngster was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but fortunately escaped any serious injury.

After the end of the Hurricanes' innings Bailey gave the young fan his batting gloves. 

The fan had another surprise as Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams was captured on camera giving the boy a signed cap.

The young fan was later clicked wearing Bailey's gloves and Sams' cap, and sporting a big grin on his face.

In the match, George Bailey top-scored for his team with a 35-ball 53 to help the Hurricanes post 165/4 in 19 overs.

However, it was not enough for Bailey and his team. 

Qais Ahmad and D'Arcy Short's brilliant performance also went in vain as Sydney Thunder registered a four-wicket (DLS method).

Ahmad took two wickets for 22 in four overs while Short gave away 27 off his 4 four overs with two scalps but crucial contributions from Usman Khawaja (36 off 21 balls), Callum Ferguson (47 off 34 balls) and Chris Green (34 not out off 28 balls) helped Sydney Thunder reached the target with four balls to spare.

Comments
Highlights
  • Bailey, Sams wow fans on Twitter with their kindheartedness
  • Young boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a ball
  • Bailey gave his gloves to the young fan while Sams gave a signed cap
