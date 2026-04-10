Bayern Munich will play Aston Villa in an August pre-season friendly in Hong Kong, the German giants said on Friday, also announcing a match in South Korea. Vincent Kompany's perennial German champions will face South Korean team Jeju SK on August 4 and then fly to Hong Kong to meet Premier League Villa three days later. Bayern and Villa met in last season's Champions League, with Jhon Duran scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Unai Emery's side.

Spearheaded by England striker Harry Kane, Bayern top the Bundesliga and beat Real Madrid 2-1 away this week in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

They have visited South Korea and Hong Kong once each previously.

Bayern have South Korean international Kim Min-jae at the heart of their defence.

Villa, who have one foot in the semi-finals of the Europa League, said on their website they "would hope to announce further fixtures in the far east in due course".

Teams heading on pre-season tours will need to balance lucrative visits with player welfare, with the World Cup running from June 11 to July 19.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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