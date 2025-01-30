Cricket has its fair share of bizarre ways of getting out. Be it being timed out for entering the field too late or being run out at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, controversy is never far in cricket. However, a strange run out that took place in a game between England U19 and South Africa U19 probably takes the cake for the most bizarre dismissal of 2025 so far. The dismissal saw England batter Aaryan Sawant dismissed, as the ball ricocheted off a fielder at forward short-leg.

The incident took place in the first unofficial Test between England U19 and South Africa U19. 19-year-old Aaryan Sawant played a sweep shot on a delivery by bowler Jason Rowles.

However, the ball smacked off short leg fielder Jorich van Schalkwyk's knee, and ricocheted back to knock Sawant's stumps off. The batter had only slightly moved outside of his crease after the shot, but the strange chain of events saw him get runout.

pic.twitter.com/5PEgAKUr0c — Werner (@Werries_) January 29, 2025

While at first, it seemed as if the ball had come back after hitting van Schalkwyk's helmet, slower replays showed that it, in fact, hit him on the knee.

Van Schalkwyk could be seen in pain right after the incident.

Fans were left in disbelief at the incident. Some fans appreciated the rarity of the incident, while others pointed out that cricket can be a rather dangerous sport as well.

— Darren - The Chairman (@Dazza2385) January 29, 2025

— Naz Mat (@NazMat) January 29, 2025

— Suhas Bharadwaj (@srbharadwaj) January 29, 2025

— Shane McNate (@NateWondzMan) January 29, 2025

"That's a dead ball surely," said one fan.

"Absolute first for me! Hope the short leg was fine. The batsman will be salty (rightfully so) but what a story for the future!," said another fan.

"Has to be the most unlucky dismissal," said one more fan.

"Cricket is one dangerous sport," said a fan.

England U19 ended Day 3 with a lead of 255 runs over South Africa U19. Batting first, England put up 299 in their first innings, but South Africa responded with 319.

England ended Day 3 on 275/8.