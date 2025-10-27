Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming 1st T20I: Bangladesh take on West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series in Chattogram on Monday. The hosts have a chance to win their fifth bilateral T20I series on the trot, while the visitors are coming off a seven-series losing streak. West Inides coach Daren Sammy is hoping for better things in Chattogram, following the 2-1 loss in the ODI series last week. All three matches will be played at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram on October 27, 29 and 31 respectively.

When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Monday, October 27.

Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh.

What time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)