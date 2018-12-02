Mehidy Hasan Claims 12 Wickets vs Windies In Bangladesh's Biggest Test Victory

Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best haul of 12 wickets as Bangladesh thrashed the Windies by an innings and 184 runs in the second Test in Dhaka to clean sweep the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday. Mehidy Hasan took seven wickets in the first innings, in which the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 111 runs. The 21-year-old off-spinner claimed five wickets in the subsequent innings to wrap the Windies for 213 on the third day. It was Bangladesh's biggest Test win and the first-ever innings victory in their Test history. Earlier, Bangladesh had won the first Test by 64 runs in Chittagong.

Windies, on the other hand, became the first side ever to be asked to follow-on by Bangladesh in a Test match.

Big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer scored an attacking 93 off 92 balls with nine sixes and a four to prevent a total Caribbean collapse in the second innings.

But Mehidy stopped Hetmyer from scoring his maiden Test century when the batsman went for a 10th sixth, but wound up delivering it to Mohammad Mithun at long-on.

He then removed Jomel Warrican to complete his second five-wicket haul of the game before finishing with match figures of 12/117, the best ever Test haul for a Bangladeshi bowler.

Mehidy improved his own record of 12/159 against England in 2016 at the same ground.

Kemar Roach provided late entertainment with an unbeaten 37 off 49 balls with seven fours, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Taijul Islam wrapped up the innings and match when he trapped Shermon Lewis for 20 to finish with 3/40.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hailed his team's effort after the match.

"We did the process right and we did well in every department. Overall a very good team effort," he said.

Windies' trouble began from the very start of the third day's play when they lost five wickets in less than an hour, after resuming their first innings on 75/5.

Hetmyer, who also top-scored in the first innings with 39, hit Mehidy for a six in the second over of the day, but the off-spinner flummoxed him for a sharp return catch to start the collapse.

Bangladesh never looked back as Mehidy claimed three more wickets in quick time, before Shakib wrapped up the innings to finish with 3/27.

Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite lamented the defeat.

"As batsmen we didn't do our jobs. We didn't get a partnership and we let ourselves down on the field," he said.

The Windies will also play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh during their month-long tour.

(With AFP inputs)