Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in the second ODI against West Indies in Dhaka. Bangladesh are aiming to clinch the series win, having beaten West Indies with an excellent bowling performance in the first ODI. In that game, Bangladesh won by a big margin of 74 runs thanks to a six-wicket haul taken by spinner Rishad Hossain. If Bangladesh win today, they will achieve their third ODI series win over West Indies in the last five years. (Live Scorecard)