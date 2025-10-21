Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Scorecard Updates
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Scorecard Updates: Bangladesh will clinch series victory if they beat West Indies today in Dhaka.
BAN vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score Cricket Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in the second ODI against West Indies in Dhaka. Bangladesh are aiming to clinch the series win, having beaten West Indies with an excellent bowling performance in the first ODI. In that game, Bangladesh won by a big margin of 74 runs thanks to a six-wicket haul taken by spinner Rishad Hossain. If Bangladesh win today, they will achieve their third ODI series win over West Indies in the last five years. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Oct 21, 2025
Play In Progress
BAN
103/5 (30.3)
WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.38
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
0 (5)
Bowler
Akeal Hosein
14/2 (6.3)
Alick Athanaze
11/2 (7)
BAN vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE
OUT! c Khary Pierre b Akeal Hosein.
Flighted, full and on leg, Soumya Sarkar clips it to short mid-wicket.
Floated, short and on middle, turns in, Soumya Sarkar stays back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
Pushed through, full and outside off. Soumya Sarkar backs away to go big on the off side. Gets it off the toe end of the bat in front of long off for a single.
Nicely bowled! Alick Athanaze goes wide on the crease and offers flight, full and on off. Soumya Sarkar reaches out in front to drive it down the ground, but is not to the pitch of the ball. The ball lands and rips past the outside edge. Shai Hope whips the bails off, and it is sent upstairs. Uh, oh, it turns out to be a NO BALL as Alick has overstepped. Free Hit to follow.
Short and on middle, this stays a bit low, Soumya Sarkar tucks it to mid-wicket.
Slower and fuller, on off, Soumya Sarkar knocks it back to Alick.
FOUR! A boundary after 53 balls! Darted in by Alick, on the pads, on a length. Soumya brings out the reverse and nails it to the left of backward point for a boundary.
Fuller and drifting in on the off stump, Sarkar drives it to cover.
Short and on off, Soumya Sarkar eases it back to the bowler.
Fired in, full and on off, pushed to cover.
Akeal goes wide on the crease and drops it short, on off, Mehidy rocks back and punches it to cover.
Tossed up, fuller and on off, Mehidy Hasan Miraz defends it solidly.
Speared in at the off pole, on a length, Mehidy Hasan Miraz covers the line and blocks it out.
Floated up, full and on off, Mehidy taps it down on the off side.
Full and turning into the left-hander, on middle. Soumya Sarkar sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Mahidul Islam Ankon runs out of patience! Another Bangladeshi batter gets in and then throws it away. Tossed up by Alick from around the wicket, on a nagging length, on middle and leg. Mahidul gets down on a knee and goes for the slog sweep. The ball is not that full for the shot and a top edge is induced. Ankon gets the height but not the distance and he holes out to Sherfane Rutherford at deep backward square leg. Ankon falls for 17 (35) and Bangladesh are now 96/4.
Short and flat, on middle, Ankon rocks back and nudges it to mid-wicket.
Slows it down and this slides across the right-hander, full in length, Mahidul Islam Ankon steers it to backward point.
Full and at the stumps, Sarkar backs away and drives it to deep cover for one.