South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis has said there is always outside noise "whether you play SA20 or World Cup" and it does not affect him. Brevis, who is currently playing in the SA20 for Pretoria Capitals, added that he will look to enjoy his game at the T20 World Cup 2026 and that outside noise doesn't affect him. The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7. "It's always outside noise, whether you play SA20, whatever you play. Whether it's the World Cup or whatever, it stays a cricket game, it stays a ball, a white ball, and whatever it is, I'm just going to enjoy it and just play how I always play. There's always outside noise. It doesn't affect me," he said.

"I think it's great. It's exciting. If I look at everyone, there's form, and everyone's form is just building. But we focus on the now, and that's the S20, and we're having fun here. It's super exciting for the World Cup that's around the corner," Brevis told reporters.

Dewald Brevis made his T20I debut against Australia at Durban in August 2023. Since then, the 22-year-old has played 19 matches, scoring 469 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 173.70. He has one century and as many half-centuries in T20Is.

Recently, Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj revealed his approach ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, which starts on February 7.

The left-arm spinner Maharaj is part of South Africa's 15-member squad for the upcoming marquee tournament. The veteran will lead South Africa's spin attack.

The 35-year-old has played 40 T20Is, picking 38 wickets at an average of 26.50 after making his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Currently, Maharaj is leading the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league. After his side clinched a 15-run win over Durban Super Giants in Durban on Wednesday, Maharaj told reporters that he is not thinking much about the World Cup.

"Not to think too far ahead, but it's a wonderful opportunity for us to get match practice under our belt. We've only played one series in India now. So, it's a wonderful opportunity building up towards that," Maharaj said.

Asked about the nature of T20 cricket, the veteran replied that you have to trust the process and keep working hard.

"Look at T20 cricket, sometimes you go for runs, sometimes you pick up wickets, sometimes you are economical. You keep trusting your processes and keep working hard. Sometimes the wheel does turn, sometimes it doesn't. Unfortunately, that is life, but I was always in a positive frame of mind," he said.

