Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh all set to face Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh secured their first Test victory with a remarkable final-day bowling performance, winning by 104 runs thanks to Nahid Rana's outstanding five-wicket haul. This marked their debut win over Pakistan at home. However, A fit-again Babar Azam looks set to bolster Pakistan's playing XI as the visitors seek a strong comeback after their crushing defeat in the opening match. Sources close to the team indicated that Pakistan could make two or three changes to the playing XI, with Babar Azam likely to replace either Imam-ul-Haq or Saud Shakeel.

Babar missed the first Test due to a knee injury, and Pakistan went on to suffer a 104-run defeat -- their third consecutive Test loss to Bangladesh.

Pakistan's woes deepened on Friday when the ICC match referee penalised the visitors 40 per cent of their match fee and docked eight World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the opening Test.

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be played from Saturday, May 16.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will be held at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test doesn't have a Live TV broadcast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The FanCode app and website will carry the live stream of the Test series in India.

(With PTI Inputs)

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