Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Day 5 Live: Bangladesh were at 76/7 at the end of Day 4 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The home team were trailing Pakistan by 224 runs at the end of Day 4. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was the best bowler on Day 4 as he removed 6 Bangladesh batters to put his team in full control. On the final day of the rain-affected game in Dhaka, Pakistan will aim to bundle out Bangladesh in the first innings before the home side cross the follow-on total. Pakistan earlier declared their first innings on 300-4, as Mohammad Rizwan (53 out) and Fawad Alam (50 not out) put 103-run in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand. (Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 5)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match From Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka