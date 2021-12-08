Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Live Score Updates: Pakistan Look To Bowl Out Bangladesh Early
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: On the final day of the rain-affected second Test match in Dhaka, Pakistan will aim to bundle out Bangladesh in the first innings before the home side cross the follow-on total. Bangladesh were at 76/7 at the end of Day 4.
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Live Updates: Sajid Khan picked 6 wickets on Day 4.© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Day 5 Live: Bangladesh were at 76/7 at the end of Day 4 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The home team were trailing Pakistan by 224 runs at the end of Day 4. Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was the best bowler on Day 4 as he removed 6 Bangladesh batters to put his team in full control. On the final day of the rain-affected game in Dhaka, Pakistan will aim to bundle out Bangladesh in the first innings before the home side cross the follow-on total. Pakistan earlier declared their first innings on 300-4, as Mohammad Rizwan (53 out) and Fawad Alam (50 not out) put 103-run in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand. (Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 5)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021, Dec 04, 2021
Day 4 | Stumps
BAN
76/7 (26.0)
PAK
300/4d
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.92
% chance to win
PAK 38%
Draw 62%
BAN 0%
Batsman
Shakib Al Hasan
23* (32)
Taijul Islam
0 (10)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
35/6 (12)
Babar Azam
1/0 (1)
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Updates
We are back for Bangladesh's batting! Pakistan fielders have taken the field. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam walk out to bat. Shaheen Afridi will start with the ball.
Pakistan started their innings with another fifty run-stand by their openers. But soon both got out in quick succession. It was the experienced duo of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam that bailed them out and stitched together a century partnership. The rain played spoilsport as almost the whole of Day 2 and the entire Day 3 was washed out. On Day 4, both the overnight batters departed and then it was the pair of Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan that took them to a formidable total before they decided to declare eventually. It looks like there is only one team that can win from hereon and it is Pakistan. Can their bowlers get early wickets and make this game more interesting? We shall find out.
Bangladesh bowlers were good on the first morning of this Test match. As Taijul Islam got both the openers in that session. But even though the conditions were quite helpful for bowlers, they failed to get breakthroughs and allowed partnerships to build after that. On the morning of Day 4, seamers bowled well and managed to take two early wickets but again gave away loose deliveries at regular intervals and are now on the back foot in this Test match.
An innings that lasted for more than three days, all thanks to the rain! So Pakistan have declared! They have 300 on the board and will be now looking to dismiss Bangladesh as early as possible. Still, a draw looks more likely but you never know anything can happen as the conditions are bowling-friendly out there.
Full and wide outside off. Alam carves it to deep cover for one. He gets to his 50 and that brings up 300 for Pakistan! And also comes the declaration! Pakistan declare at 300 for 4!
Full ball, on off. Blocked out.
Full and outside off. Alam toe-ends back to the bowler.
Full and on middle. Rizwan blocks it off the front foot.
Tossed up, around off. Rizwan taps it to covers.
A single as this is clipped down to long on.