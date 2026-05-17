Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will resume Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 21/0 in Sylhet.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will resume Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 21/0 in Sylhet. Currently, Azan Awais (13*) and Abdullah Fazal (8*) are standing unbeaten as the visitors trail by 257 runs. Earlier on Day 1, wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime century as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble. He hammered 126 runs off 159 balls with 16 fours and two sixes to help Bangladesh post 278 all out in its first innings. No other Bangladesh batter reached 30 runs, exposing its batting vulnerability against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack. Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45. (Live Scorecard)
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE
No run.
Full, on middle, Babar Azam tucks it to mid-wicket.
No run.
Full, on off, Babar pushes it to cover.
Change? No Mehidy Hasan Miraz to continue.
Back of a length, on off, Saud Shakeel blocks it out.
Sharp fielding! Fuller in length, on middle and off, Saud Shakeel works it across the line toward the left of the short mid on fielder. However, he does well to sprint across the turf, dives and rolls on his back to make a stop. No runs taken from this delivery.
A touch fuller, outside off, Saud Shakeel hangs his willow in the air and lets it travel to the keeper.
On the back of a good length, around off, Saud Shakeel fends it to cover.
Hard-length delivery, outside off. Saud Shakeel isn't bothered to play anything at it.
Good-length delivery, angling in, on middle, Saud Shakeel clips it to square leg for no runs
On a good length, around off, Babar Azam strides out and rests it down the deck.
Full, around off, Babar watchfully blocks it out.
Pitches it up, does Miraz, on off, Babar Azam leans on the delivery and defends it down.
Miraz drags his length back, on middle, turns in. Babar Azam goes deep inside the crease and tucks it to short leg.
Full, on middle, Babar Azam blocks it on his front foot.
Flighted and fuller, on middle and leg, Babar Azam tucks it to square leg.
On a hard length, just outside off, Saud Shakeel shoulders the delivery.
Good-length delivery, around off, Saud Shakeel firmly blocks it on his front foot.
Another bouncer, but this time to Saud Shakeel, on off and middle. Shakeel detects the short-length delivery and immediately ducks under it.