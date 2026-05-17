Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan will resume Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh from 21/0 in Sylhet. Currently, Azan Awais (13*) and Abdullah Fazal (8*) are standing unbeaten as the visitors trail by 257 runs. Earlier on Day 1, wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime century as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble. He hammered 126 runs off 159 balls with 16 fours and two sixes to help Bangladesh post 278 all out in its first innings. No other Bangladesh batter reached 30 runs, exposing its batting vulnerability against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack. Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45. (Live Scorecard)

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