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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday in Sylhet.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday in Sylhet. Star batter Babar Azam makes a return to Pakistan's Playing XI after missing the first match due to a niggle. He replaced Imam-ul-Haq in the team. The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the series as they faced 104-run defeat in the opening match. Apart from the loss, Pakistan were fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2026, May 16, 2026
Day 1 | Morning Session
BAN
25/1 (5.3)
PAK
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.55
Batsman
Tanzid Hasan
13 (15)
Mominul Haque
8* (16)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
8/1 (3)
Khurram Shahzad
13/0 (2.3)
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BAN vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE
No run.
It has been a busy outing for both these batters and they have run extremely well between the wickets. On a length, around the pads, Mominul Haque tucks this in front of mid-wicket and takes another quick single.
Good length, around off, Tanzid Hasan punches this to the left of Sajid Khan at point and takes a quick run.
This is very much unlike Abbas, as he usually is a robotic bowler who hits the right line and lengths consistently. Abbar errs in line and bowls it short and down the leg. Tanzid leaves it.
Pitched-up delivery, around off, Tanzid Hasan drives this well but straight to point.
Short pitched, on off, Tanzid Hasan gets up on his toes and blocks this to mid-wicket.
On a length, around off, Mominul Haque pushes this towards the right of covers and takes a single. The throw comes in towards the bowler's end and hits the stumps but deflects towards the space at mid-wicket and the batters take an extra run. The umpire sends this upstairs but the replay shows that Mh was well inside the crease when the ball hit the stumps.
Khurram hits the length hard, around off, angling it back into the batter. Mominul Haque gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball hits him on the thigh pad off his back foot. A gentle appeal for LBW but the umpire turns it down.
Hard length, on off, tailing it back into the batter. Mominul goes for the drive again and hits it off the inside half of his bat towards mid-wicket.
Good length, around off, Mominul Haque punches this to covers.