Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series on Saturday in Sylhet. Star batter Babar Azam makes a return to Pakistan's Playing XI after missing the first match due to a niggle. He replaced Imam-ul-Haq in the team. The visitors are trailing 0-1 in the series as they faced 104-run defeat in the opening match. Apart from the loss, Pakistan were fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised eight ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate. (Live Scorecard)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans