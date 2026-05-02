Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Bangladesh will square off against New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Dhaka. After the hosts secured a six-wicket victory in the opening game, the second match was washed out due to rain, giving Bangladesh an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series. With the aim of clinching the series, Litton Das and Co. will be keen to put in a strong performance against the Kiwis. On the other hand, Nick Kelly's side, currently trailing 0-1, will be eager to bounce back and end the series with a draw.

Bangladesh won the first T20I in Chattogram on April 27, successfully chasing down 182 for 6 set by New Zealand, a result that set the tone for the series.

Here are the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand:

When will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match will take place on Saturday, May 2 (IST).

Where will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match be held?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)

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