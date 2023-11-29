Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: At stumps on first day, Bangladesh had passed the 300-run mark.
Bangladesh went past 300-run mark on Day 1 of first Test© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates:Hosts Bangladesh put up a solid show with the bat on the first day of the first Test in Sylhet, going past the 300-run mark against New Zealand. It didn't take New Zealand from getting the 10th and the final wicket of the Bangladesh team, bundling out the hosts for 310 in the first innings. But, Can Tim Southee's men post a better first innings total than Bangladesh? (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2:
1st Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Nov 28, 2023
Day 2 | Morning Session
BAN
310
NZ
34/0 (10.4)
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.19
% chance to win
NZ 55%
Draw 18%
BAN 27%
Batsman
Tom Latham
20* (38)
Devon Conway
10 (26)
Bowler
Shoriful Islam
17/0 (5.4)
Mehidy Hasan
13/0 (5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Ind vs Aus Updates and check out India vs Australia 2023 Schedules.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test
Welcome back for the start of New Zealand's batting effort. The two umpires and players have made their way out to the middle. It will be Devon Conway and Tom Latham to open the innings for New Zealand. Shoriful Islam has the new ball in hand and he is raring to go. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Bangladesh have been bowled out for 310 in their first innings! Even before Shoriful Islam could get his eye in on Day 2, Tim Southee produced an excellent delivery to catch Shoriful plumb in front. The hosts will be disappointed in failing to add to their overnight score. On the other hand, New Zealand are off to a perfect start and all it took was one ball for them to wrap up the Bangladesh innings. That said, their real test starts now and it will be fascinating to see how they fare against the opposition spiners. With three frontline spinners and only one seamer in their ranks, Bangladesh will introduce spin early and look to put New Zealand under pressure. Back in a bit for New Zealand's reply.
OUT! LBW! Tim Southee strikes on the first ball on Day 2! Starts from around the wicket and angles it in a good length, on middle and leg, Shoriful Islam is caught on the back foot and he fails to bring his bat down in time. Gets pinged near the knee roll on the front pad. A massive appeal for LBW but turned down. Tim Southee wastes no time in taking the review. Nothing on UltraEdge and it is three reds on Ball Tracking. A fantastic review from Tim Southee and that brings an end to the Bangladesh innings!
All in readiness for the play to commence on Day 2. The sun is shining in its full glory as the two umpires make their way out to the middle. New Zealand players are in a huddle before they disperse to take their respective fielding positions. Out walk the two overnight batters for Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam. Tim Southee will start the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand. Off we go...
PITCH REPORT - HD Ackerman is near the deck. He starts by saying that there was inconsistent bounce on Day 1. Informs that the cracks have widened slightly. Mentions that the pitch still looks good but there is an area of concern for the left-handers. Feels that batting on this pitch will be a grind. Reckons that batting will get tougher as we progress further in the Test.
On the other hand, New Zealand will be pleased with how Day 1 turned out for them. Despite losing the toss, the Kiwi pacers were disciplined with the new ball and did not allow Bangladesh to get away. As the spinners came on, New Zealand began to tighten the screws and pile misery on the opposition. Playing in just his second Test, Glenn Phillips led the way with four wickets as his golden arm struck at timely intervals for the visitors. With the surface expected to deteriorate, New Zealand would want to wrap up the innings quickly, whereas Bangladesh will be hoping that this pair can bat for as long as possible. Can Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam take the hosts close to 350? We shall find out soon, as the first ball is not far away.
Even though Bangladesh crossed 300 on Day 1, they will feel that they would have been in a better position had the batters been able to convert their starts into big scores. After opting to bat first, it was a watchful start from the two Bangladesh openers. Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed good composure and forged partnerships, first with Najmul Hossain Shanto and then with Mominul Haque. After Joy fell 14 runs short of his hundred, the hosts lost their way by losing wickets at regular intervals. Thanks to contributions from the lower order, they managed to go past 300 on a slow-turning surface.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It was an absorbing day of red-ball cricket where the game ebbed and flowed throughout, but it was New Zealand that took the ascendancy at the end, while Bangladesh will be a bit disheartened.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from an entertaining Day 1 of this Test where New Zealand are slightly ahead of the hosts. The first innings of the Kiwis will hold the key for this game and we now shift our focus on Day 2. It will start at 9 am IST (3.30 am GMT) on 29th November, Wednesday, but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
New Zealand, on the other hand, stuck to their plans and remained proactive at all phases of the game. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson started well with the new ball but could not make any inroads. Southee turned to Ajaz Patel and he provided the breakthrough straightaway. Everyone expected Ish Sodhi to be very effective on this wicket as there was some turn but he turned out to be expensive. It was actually Glenn Phillips who turned out to be the key spinner for them as he picked up four crucial wickets whenever they needed it. The turning point was those two wickets of set batters just before Tea. Patel ended up with a couple while Sodhi chipped in with one as well. Jamieson bowled well throughout and had two scalps to his name but they would have hoped to wrap up the innings going into Day 2.
The Bangladeshi openers were tested by the Kiwi pacers but were able to see out the first spells. However, their real struggle started when spin was introduced. Zakir Hasan went back for a cheap score while their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto tried to counter attack and scored a few quick runs but that approach led to his downfall as well. Mahmudul Hasan Joy held one end solidly and he found an able partner in Mominul Haque as they went on to build a big partnership. They were looking really good till the last few overs before Tea but lost their concentration and were dismissed in quick succession with Joy missing out on his hundred by 14 runs. Their middle order batters all got good starts but with a mix of poor shot selection and good pressure from the visitors, they could not convert them into big scores. They were 180-2 at one point but were reduced to 233-6 which says it all. The tail-enders managed to add some important runs towards the end and as we got only 85 overs, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam will hope to add a few more runs before getting the chance to bowl at the visitors.
STUMPS ON DAY 1 DUE TO BAD LIGHT! New Zealand will be the happier side at the end of DAY 1! However, Bangladesh also won't be too unhappy as this is the first time they have scored more than 300 runs on the first day against the Kiwis and with the wicket turning like that, the hosts will be confident that their spinner can exploit the conditions as well. The first thing, though, they will look to add as many runs as possible for the last wicket when they come out to bat again on Day 2.
A dot to end the over! This is bowled short and around off, Taijul Islam waits on the back foot as he looks to play at it. The ball spins past the inside edge to hit him on the back pad. Half a shout for LBW but turned down by the umpire. The impact looked to be outside off there. That will be STUMPS on Day 1!
Short again, outside off, Taijul Islam shapes himself up to cut this one off the back foot but gets beaten as the ball skids on.
Bowls it short and turning in, on off, Taijul Islam rocks on the back foot and tries to push it away on the off side but gets it off the outer half towards first slip.
Tosses it up now, at the stumps, Shoriful Islam goes for the slog sweep but does not get a proper connection on it. Skies it in the air but the ball falls way out of reach of the two fielders in the deep mid-wicket region. A single taken.
Slightly short, on middle and leg, Taijul Islam goes on the back foot and works it behind square for a single.
Drops it short and down leg, Taijul Islam uses the depth of his crease to tickle it fine but misses out.