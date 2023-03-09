The England tour of Bangladesh kicks off with the first T20I taking place in Chattogram on Thursday. Hosts Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. England, who have truly revolutionised cricket -- first white ball and then red ball, look to continue their dominance as they take on the Bangla Tigers, who haven't achieved much in the shortest format of the game. The likes of Dawid Malan, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler did really well in the recently-concluded ODI series against Bangladesh but would need to click as a team against the hosts to excel in the shortest format. (LIVE Scorecard)

Bangladesh Playing XI:Rony Talukdar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

England Playing XI:Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Live Score & Updates:

