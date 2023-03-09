Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I Live Score: Unscathed England Past 50-Run Mark
The England tour of Bangladesh kicks off with the first T20I taking place in Chattogram on Thursday. Hosts Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. England, who have truly revolutionised cricket -- first white ball and then red ball, look to continue their dominance as they take on the Bangla Tigers, who haven't achieved much in the shortest format of the game. The likes of Dawid Malan, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler did really well in the recently-concluded ODI series against Bangladesh but would need to click as a team against the hosts to excel in the shortest format. (LIVE Scorecard)
Bangladesh Playing XI:Rony Talukdar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
England Playing XI:Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
No run.
Senses the charge from the batter and follows him with a flatter full ball around leg, Salt mistimes his shot back to the bowler.
Flatter and shorter on middle, Salt goes back and punches but finds extra cover.
Fuller around leg, it's fired in, Buttler comes running down the track and hits it firmly to long on for a run.
A low full toss around off, Buttler goes for the reverse sweep but doesn't get the desired connection. It goes towards short third man and they take a run. Slow going from England, they are preserving wickets at the moment.
Darts it in, short and on middle, Salt pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Walks forward to a full ball and pushes it to long off for a single.
Edgy! Too full and around off, Salt slices his attempted drive and it goes towards short third man. They cross.
Turning away from around off, Buttler gets a soft leading edge while attempting the flick shot. The ball dribbles to cover-point and they steal a single.
Flatter and on off, Buttler strokes off the back foot to extra cover.
Short and on middle, staying low, Jos helps it behind square leg for another run. Four singles from the over.
Fuller and around off, this time Salt drives it past the left side of the bowler. It travels to long off and they cross.
Loopy and full, drifting in around off, Salt mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
Skidding into the batter from around off, this time Jos works it cleanly through the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
Arm ball on middle, Buttler stays back to flick but gets it away off the inner half to mid-wicket.
Quicker one around off, it's eased down to long off for a single.
Shakib Al Hasan brings himself into the attack. Can he make amends for that dropped catch?
Goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover. A single to end the over and the Powerplay. England are 51 for 0.
FOUR! Bang! Rubbing salt. Short and around leg, skidding in, Salt steps back and powers it past the diving Shakib for a boundary at wide long on.
DROPPED! The second catch has been put down in this over and it's Shakib Al Hasan who is the culprit. Flighted and on middle, short in length, Buttler gets back to hit it over the off side but the ball spins away at the last moment. He ends up mistiming it in the air and Shakib Al Hasan drops a sitter at mid on. The batters cross.