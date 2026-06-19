BAN vs AUS Live Updates 2nd T20I: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Chattogram. The visitors are aiming to clinch the series with a game to spare. For the hosts, Bangladesh, there is plenty to ponder, especially their under-firing batting unit. Australia won the series opener by four wickets after impressive bowling performances from Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies. (Live Scorecard)

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