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Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20I
Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Chattogram.
Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score 2nd T20I Live Scorecard© AFP
BAN vs AUS Live Updates 2nd T20I: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Chattogram. The visitors are aiming to clinch the series with a game to spare. For the hosts, Bangladesh, there is plenty to ponder, especially their under-firing batting unit. Australia won the series opener by four wickets after impressive bowling performances from Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Australia in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Jun 19, 2026
Innings Break
BAN
AUS
196/5 (20.0)
Bir Shrestho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 9.80
Batsman
Bowler
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BAN vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Updates
Let's now hear from Australia's power-hitter - Tim David says that he enjoyed his time in the middle though Matt did all the hard work. He adds that the ball keeps a bit low and he says that it is hard to say if this is a different pitch than that of Mirpur, as he didn't play any games there. Ends by saying that this is an important game and they will try and win this series.
Middle overs mastery - Australia didn't quite start off positively with the bat and were 44/3 at the end of the Powerplay. This is when Tim David and Matt Renshaw got together and they added 97 runs in the next 50 deliveries, with Davidbeing the aggresor. Renshaw showed composure at one end as the Aussies lost their way a bit after David's wicket. Renshaw then chanced his arm at the death and mustered up plenty of boundaries to end on an unbeaten 89, almost taking his side to over 200 runs as well.
Big runs on the board - Australia pile on 196 runs on the board, a complete contrast to what Bangladesh did in the previous game, on this very ground. Matt Renshaw has been the standout with the bat and he's managed to hand the Aussies the momentum heading into the interval.
A superb finish by the tourists. Australia post 196/5 on the board! Slower bouncer on the stumps. Joel Davies stands tall and drags it across to the deep mid-wicket region. They look for the second, but will have to settle for a single only. 18 runs off the last over. Could be a big difference maker.
SIX! Dumped beyond the ropes! This is turning out to be a massive final over for the Aussies. A full toss with a hint of a reverse on the stumps. Joel Davies picks up and whips it over the deep backward square leg fence for a six. The umpires check whether the ball bounced before the ropes, but the replay shows that it has cleared sailed over. 17 runs already, with a ball to go.
At 121.9 kph, this is bashed on a length, around off. Matt Renshaw gets the ball higher than he expects due to the bounce and cloths it to long off for a single.
Attempted yorker, on off. Matt Renshaw carves it down the ground and they hustle back for the second run as the throw from Sarkar lacks power to reach to the keeper.
Good running! A bit too full, tailing into the stumps. Renshaw scuffs it down towards wide mid on for a couple of runs.
SIX! BLUDGEONED! This is the off cutter by The Fizz, on a good length. Matt Renshaw clears the front leg and plunders it over long on for a cracking six.
DROPPED! Nasum is the guilty party. Wide full toss, and it keeps curving away from the left-hander. Matt Renshaw slashes hard at it to pick the bones out of it. Only manages a thick outside edge and slices it to the left of short third. Nasum Ahmed is a bit late to dive and puts it down. The ball rolls behind him and he takes his sweet time to get up and chase it. Only a single though. Nahid Rana lets out a huge grunt in frustration and lets the fielder be known about it.
FOUR! Innovative and mighty effective! Pitched short and outside leg. Matt Renshaw moves across the stumps and this time, he spots the slower one at the time of release and has enough time to scoop it over short fine leg for a boundary.
A few droplets of rain have now started to fall. Hopefully, it doesn't get heavier, for now the play will continue.
Cannons it full and outside off. Matt Renshaw tries to bludgeon it down the ground, but is late on the shot due to the pace and hits it off the inside half, bacl to the bowler.
Length ball, outside off, worked off the back foot to long on for a single.
Wide full toss, outside off. Renshaw slaps it to the right of the cover fielder for a single.
Trying to be adventurous! But doesn't work for Renshaw. Nahid sees Matt shuffling outside off to play the scoop shot, and spears one outside off to cramp the batter. Renshaw goes through the shot without connecting the ball.
Nahid Rana comes back in to bgowl the 19th over of the innings.
Slower one, into the pitch, Matt Renshaw waits for it to arrive and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Fantastic stuff by The Fizz. Goes for just 8 runs in his third over. 3-0-16-1 so far for him.
Nip-backer on middle, on a good length. Joel Davies stands tall and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another run.
Short of a good length, outside off. Matt drags it to deep mid-wicket for a single.