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Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.
Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Dhaka. With a 2-0 lead, Bangladesh will be eyeing a historic clean sweep over the mighty Australians. In the first ODI, Australia suffered a heavy 86-run defeat. In the second match, they were reduced to 0/3 before recovering to post 187/8 in a rain-curtailed 42-over contest. However, the hosts comfortably chased down the target in 35 overs with five wickets in hand, securing an unassailable lead in the series. Josh Inglis will be hoping to finish the series on a high and help Australia avoid a whitewash. (Live Scorecard)
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BAN vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Australia (Playing XI) - Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (C)(WK), Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Ben Dwarshuis.
The skipper of Australia - Josh Inglis says that they would have bowled, so it's a good toss. He mentions that Ben is back, and Peake is also back, and he ends by saying that they want to finish this series on a high note, so they will give their best.
The captain of Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto says that the pitch looks dry and in the second inning, the ball will come slower to the bat, for that reason, they will be batting first. On being asked about the playing XI, Shanto replies that Nahid Rana will take a break and Miraz is not playing today due to a head concussion. About the series against the Aussies, he says that they have played some cricket in the last couple of matches and now they are looking forward for a whitewash
TOSS - The toss lands in favor of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Bangladesh have elected to BAT first.
Rain clouds loom over the finale - Once again, all eyes will be split between the action on the twenty-two yards and the dark clouds swirling above Dhaka. Rain has heavily dictated the narrative of this series so far, and the forecast suggests the weather gods might play spoilsport yet again today. Both camps will be desperately praying for the heavens to hold back so we can get a full, uninterrupted 50-over contest. Buckle up, cricket fans, whether it is a full-throttle game or another high-stakes DLS scramble, you won't want to miss a single ball. Toss and team news in a bit...
Wounded Aussies playing for pride - It has been a total nightmare in the subcontinent for the reigning World Champions, who are desperate to find a way out of this slump. Their top order has completely collapsed in this series, highlighted by Matt Short's torrid run of three consecutive ducks. While Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett showed some real lower-order fight in the last game, the Aussie specialists simply must step up today against a ruthless Bangladeshi bowling attack. Can Josh Inglis and his boys finally find their rhythm, or will they be swallowed whole by the Tigers?
Tigers eyeing an unprecedented whitewash - The hosts are flying high, proving they can beat top-tier teams on excellent cricket wickets. However, they face a massive captaincy shake-up today. Regular skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz is likely sidelined under concussion protocols after taking a nasty blow in the previous match, leaving Najmul Hossain Shanto to step up as the stand-in captain.
Welcome to Historic Mirpur! A very warm welcome to the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for this third and final ODI. For the first time ever, Bangladesh have sealed an ODI series victory against the mighty Australians on home soil. Leading 2-0 after two brilliant, rain-affected DLS victories, the Tigers are roaring and hungry for an unprecedented 3-0 clean sweep. Australia, meanwhile, are backed into a corner and playing for sheer pride to avoid complete embarrassment.
... MATCH DAY ...
History made, more to come? Two games, two defeats, and a slice of history already written. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and his men have done what no Bangladesh side has managed before. They have sealed a maiden bilateral ODI series win over Australia and will take the field for the third ODI with their sights set on a clean sweep. For Australia, the script could hardly have gone worse. The series may be gone, but pride is very much on the line, and Josh Inglis' men will be desperate to avoid a whitewash. Australia's tale so far - In Bangladesh, the expectation is usually spinning tracks and visiting batters being tied up in knots by the hosts' tweakers, but this series has been a different story altogether. It has been Bangladesh's quicks who have run riot and made life difficult for the tourists. Being reduced to 2/2 in the opening ODI and then 0/3 in the second, left Australia playing catch-up from the outset, though there have been glimpses of resistance. Nathan Ellis has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, but on the whole, they have lacked the cutting edge that Bangladesh's attack has shown in both games. Bangladesh's formula for success - On the pace bowling front, it has been a blend of youth and experience that has powered their success. In the series opener, it was Nahid Rana who stole the spotlight with a fiery spell, while in the second ODI, the experienced duo of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman combined to devastating effect. With the bat, Bangladesh have not relied on any one individual. Different players have chipped in at different stages on surfaces that have been anything but easy for run-scoring. The one concern for the hosts is the availability of their captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He was taken to the hospital after suffering a blow to the helmet in the previous game, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to feature in the series finale. Form (Last 5 completed ODIs, recent first) - BAN - WWWWL | AUS - LLLWL. Conditions to suit the quicks - With the matches starting at 10 am local time, the opening exchanges have resembled the first session of a Test match. That was particularly evident in the second ODI, when it was more about survival for Australia's batters than scoring during the early stages as Bangladesh's seamers extracted plenty of movement with the new ball. It is unlikely to be much different in the series finale. There is rain in the forecast for the day and, if the overhead conditions remain as expected, the seamers should once again have plenty to work with. Fingers crossed the weather plays ball and gives us an uninterrupted finish to the series.