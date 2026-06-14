Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Dhaka. With a 2-0 lead, Bangladesh will be eyeing a historic clean sweep over the mighty Australians. In the first ODI, Australia suffered a heavy 86-run defeat. In the second match, they were reduced to 0/3 before recovering to post 187/8 in a rain-curtailed 42-over contest. However, the hosts comfortably chased down the target in 35 overs with five wickets in hand, securing an unassailable lead in the series. Josh Inglis will be hoping to finish the series on a high and help Australia avoid a whitewash. (Live Scorecard)

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