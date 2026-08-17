As England enter a new era following the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, Harry Brook has put his weight behind reinstating Joe Root as the skipper of the red-ball side. England gear up to face Pakistan for a three-match Test series, starting from August 19 as Root takes the charge back. Brook, who was the incumbent vice-captain when Stokes retired in June, spoke about appointing Root the captain again and also whether his infamous nightclub incident in Wellington cost him the captaincy of the red-ball side. "I dunno," he told BBC Sport. "I honestly don't know. I don't really look at it like that. The decision to make Rooty captain is the right one. I'm actually really excited to see what he can do. He's definitely the right man to take over that job. I'm really looking forward to working alongside him."

Brook is the white-ball captain of the English side and has scored the most runs in international cricket in the world since he made his Test debut on September 8, 2026. This saw his epic run of form on tours to Pakistan and New Zealand, where he averages a whopping 84.10 and 75.44 in Tests. However, he had a torrid time when he was involved in a nightclub altercation with a bouncer in October 2025. "It was a tough period, especially when I was at home, getting ready to face the media," he said.

"I feel like the character that I showed throughout that period to go out there and still perform and lead the white-ball side fairly well, I was proud of myself and the team. I don't want to say it's helped me, but it's made me realise how big it is to be England captain. It's not just the leadership on the field. It makes a massive difference if you can lead with responsibility off the field."

Brook was fined and sent a warning from the ECB but kept his white-ball captaincy job despite the incident. He went on to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he took his side into the semifinals and had nearly beaten the eventual champions India at Wankhede.

However, Brook did not had a great Ashes in Australia, a series which the Three Lions lost 4-1. He made a below-par 358 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.78. He courted criticism for some of the shot selections, which left the English fans frustrated to every bit. "If supporters get frustrated, imagine how frustrated I get," he added.

"It's something I've been really trying to work on, trying to assess conditions quicker and read the surface better. To go out there knowing what shots are going to be hard and what is going to be easier. I practise every single shot and have done since the age of eight. In the nets, I'd do a 360 challenge with my dad. He'd throw balls, and I'd have to try to hit it to a certain place: that corner, then that corner. I have the ability to hit it everywhere; I just have to figure it out quicker in games."

Meanwhile, he is aware that he might get the Test captaincy and currently gives his '1000%' backing to Root in the role. "There are little things you learn throughout your career. Obviously, the past few months have been on quite a large scale.

"Having that responsibility now has made a massive difference for me. There is the potential I could be captain, but at this moment in time all I'm focusing on is trying to win a few games of cricket. I will be 1,000% behind Rooty, and I'm really looking forward to what this Test side can do," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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