Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma grew up together, received their initiation into cricket together and emerged as superstars in world cricket together. While Shubman Gill is currently India's Test and ODI captain, Abhishek Sharma is currently No. 3 in the ICC rankings. They have played together for Punjab and have been part of the same India squads. On Monday, however, they were rivals on opposite sides. In a Sher-E-Punjab T20 League match in Mohali, Shubman Gill represented Fazilka Falcons, while Abhishek Sharma was playing for Amritsar Soormas. Batting first, the Falcons scored 191/6 in 20 overs. Gill was the top scorer with a 35-ball 67, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

That innings came to an end in the 10th over. The over started with Gill hitting Abhishek for a six straight down the ground off the first ball. On the third ball, Gill struck a four through deep mid-wicket, followed by another six off the fifth delivery. Sharma, however, had the last laugh on the final ball of the over as Gill was caught by Naman Dhir while trying to go big.

Later, Abhishek scored a 15-ball 49 (6x4s, 4x6s) to give his team a flying start in the chase.

Recently, Shubman Gill smashed seven fours and a six in his 21-ball 40 as his team, Fazilka Falcons, pipped the Arshdeep Singh-led Ludhiana Lions by a solitary run in their Sher-E-Punjab T20 League match.

Playing his first match of the season for the Falcons, India's Test and ODI captain provided a flying start to the innings, but they could manage only 170/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Lions were restricted to 169/9 after 20 overs.

For his explosive contribution at the top of the order and the impact of his much-awaited first appearance of the season, Gill was named Player of the Match.

Ludhiana found a way to fight back through Kartik Chadha, who produced a remarkable spell to derail the Falcons' momentum.

Chadha claimed the prized wicket of Gill and finished with outstanding figures of 4/9 in his four overs, putting the brakes on the Falcons' scoring rate.

Despite the setback, important contributions from Prerit Dutta (36 off 23) and Jaiveer Bhinder Singh (21 off 18) helped the Falcons recover and post a competitive 170/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 171, the Ludhiana Lions were under pressure early as the Falcons' bowlers struck at regular intervals. Opener Karteek Sharma attempted to steady the innings with a patient 32 off 29 balls, but the Lions continued to lose wickets as the required run rate climbed.

Just when the chase appeared to be slipping away, Krish Bhagat and Madhav Pathania produced a stunning late revival.

The pair launched a counterattack, putting the Falcons' bowlers under immense pressure and stitching together an unbeaten 61-run partnership from just 29 balls.

Pathania was particularly destructive, smashing an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, while Bhagat remained not out on 28 off 23 balls, keeping the Lions firmly in contention heading into the final over.

With 19 runs required from the last six balls, the game went down to the wire.

The Lions kept their hopes alive until the final delivery, but with six needed off the last ball, Pathania could manage only a boundary, leaving Ludhiana agonisingly short of victory.

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