Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Start, Bangladesh 39/2 vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Bangladesh will be taking on Afghanistan in the second and final T20I of the two-match series on Sunday in Sylhet.
BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan© AFP
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipperShakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the second and final T20I of the two-match series on Sunday in Sylhet. The hosts will be coming to this clash after registering a victory over Afghanistan by two wickets in the first T20I. Afghanistan's Karim Janat grabbed a hat-trick in the final over but Bangladesh held their nerve to sneak a two-wicket win with just a ball to spare. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the second T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Sylhet:
2nd T20I, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 2 T20I Series, 2023, Jul 16, 2023
Wet Ground Condition
BAN
AFG
39/2 (7.2)
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.32
% chance to win
BAN 64%
AFG 36%
Batsman
Ibrahim Zadran
11 (20)
Mohammad Nabi
11* (14)
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed
6/0 (2)
Shakib Al Hasan
1/0 (0.2)
BAN vs AFG, 2nd T20I, Live
Update - Well, well you all know what time is it. YES! It is time for some inspection. The three umpires make their way out on the field, while doing so, that have a short chat with the Afghan skipper, Rashid Khan and on they go towards the outfield.
Update 7.20 pm IST (1.50 pm GMT)- The umpire came out, took a stroll and are certainly unhappy with the wet outfield. The stumps have been placed, although there is no concrete news on the restart time. The wait game continues. Okay then, as expected, the umpires will conduct the next inspection at 7.35 pm IST (2.05 pm GMT).
Update 6.49 pm IST (1.29 pm GMT) - Well then, the images from the ground look quite promising, as the covers have been taken off. No signs of rain as well. OH NO! Hold your horses, some movement can be seen of the groundstaff, while the umpires can be seen guiding them. Although, still no signs of rain, that means it could be something to do with the wet outfield. Stick around for more updates.
UPDATE 6.30 pm IST (1.00 pm GMT): The rain has stopped but the covers around the pitch and the square are still in place. Let's hope the rain stays away and we get some action soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
UPDATE 6.08 pm IST (12.38 pm GMT) - Dear, oh dear! The inevitable has happened. The ground staff is rushing towards the pitch and get the covers on in no time. The players have gone off the field. Much required breather for the Afghanistan side. The ball did all the talking so far, and now it is time to sit back and wait for the rain to passby. Hopefully, it is just a short delay.
Slightly short and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran cuts it to the sweeper cover for a single.
Flatter on off. Zadran defends it forward.
Full on the middle and leg. Nabi gets low and paddles it to fine leg region, away from the fielder for a couple to end the over.
Flighted full and at the stumps. Nabi plays the check drive back toward Nasum Ahmed.
Flat on off. Nabi blocks it into covers.
Tossed up at the stumps. Zadran gets across and paddles it to fine leg for one.
Full on off. Zadran drives it to extra cover for none.
Flatter on off. Nabi eases it through covers for one.
FOUR! A boundary to end the over! Full and on the leg stump again. Zadran times this nicely through mid-wicket and collects four runs.
Good length ball on the leg peg. Zadran clips it over the mid-wicket region for a couple.
Length ball on the pad. Nabi nudges it through backward square leg for one.
Mustafizur Rahman goes over the wicket and angles it full and across the batter. Nabi goes for the drive and under-edges it to the keeper.
Full and straying down the leg. Nabi works this again through backward square leg for two more.
FOUR! Nicely done! Mustafizur Rahman starts off with a full ball on the middle and leg from round the wicket. Nabi whips this and works it through the backward square leg region for a boundary.
Drifts this on the pad. Nabi nudges it to backward square leg and scampers for a single.