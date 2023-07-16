Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipperShakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the second and final T20I of the two-match series on Sunday in Sylhet. The hosts will be coming to this clash after registering a victory over Afghanistan by two wickets in the first T20I. Afghanistan's Karim Janat grabbed a hat-trick in the final over but Bangladesh held their nerve to sneak a two-wicket win with just a ball to spare. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live updates from the second T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Sylhet: