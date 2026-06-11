Towhid Hridoy hit an unbeaten 40 as Bangladesh won the second one-day international by five wickets on Thursday to clinch their first-ever series win against Australia in the 50-over format. Chasing a DLS revised victory target of 192 in 41 overs in a rain-hit match, Bangladesh eased home with 36 balls to spare in Dhaka to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia posted 187-8 in 42 overs with their innings cut short and ended by rain after Marnus Labuschagne, who made an unbeaten 55, and Xavier Bartlett, who hit 52, rescued the visitors from 0-3.

Opening bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed took three wickets each.

The victory extended Bangladesh's winning streak to five consecutive home ODI series, following triumphs over Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand.

"It's an amazing feeling, and the way we played this series, we showed a lot of courage," said Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"We have been working really hard (in the) last few months and the way we played the last two matches, it's outstanding. And I'm really proud to be a part of this team."

Reigning ODI world champions Australia, who are missing many of their top players, lost their second successive ODI series after going down 2-1 to Pakistan earlier this month.

Shanto and Soumya Sarkar steadied the chase, putting on 86 runs for the second wicket following Tanzid Hasan's departure in the first over.

Both fell in quick succession having scored 42 each, with Matt Renshaw dismissing Soumya and Riley Meredith removing Shanto after a successful DRS review.

Litton Das fell for 18 and Mosaddek Hossain made 15 as the innings threatened to wobble, but Towhid and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (22 not out) held their nerve, sharing an unbeaten 51-run partnership to seal victory with 195-5.

- Australia's 'below par' total -

Earlier Australia lost three batters for ducks inside two overs in what became only the fourth instance in ODI history of a team losing three wickets without scoring.

Taskin removed Matthew Short for the second time in as many matches in the series, the opener shouldering arms to an in-swinger that came back sharply to uproot his stumps.

Mustafizur then struck twice in the second over, drawing outside edges from left-handers Cooper Connolly and Renshaw.

Alex Carey was caught at point off Mustafizur for 13.

Skipper Josh Inglis, who made 34, and Cameron Green, who scored 25, fell to left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and Australia slumped further at 81-6.

Labuschagne and Bartlett then combined in a 103-run seventh-wicket stand before Taskin returned for his third spell to break the partnership, dismissing Bartlett.

Taskin bowled Adam Zampa on the next ball before Nathan Ellis survived the hat-trick.

"Anytime you lose three wickets that early, it's always tough to recover," said Inglis.

"I thought the partnership between Marnus and Xavier was outstanding. They got us to a total that was probably below par, but at least it gave us something to bowl at."

Rain then halted play for nearly three hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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