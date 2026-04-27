The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced their 15-player squad for their first Test against Pakistan, scheduled to start on May 8 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium as part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Najmul Hossain Shanto continues as skipper, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz serves as his deputy for the Test against Pakistan, as per the ICC website. Two uncapped players, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan, make the squad. Tanzid Hassan has established himself in the white-ball setup, playing 34 ODIs and 45 T20Is for his nation, while scoring more than 1900 runs across both formats. He will be looking to solidify his spot in the red-ball side as well.

The latter, Amite Hasan, is a 24-year-old middle-order batter who averages 49 in First Class cricket, having made his debut in 2019.

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam return to the Test side, having last featured in late 2024, while tweaker Naeem Hasan makes his return to the red-ball setup.

Bangladesh sit in eighth place in the World Test Championship standings and will be looking to make gains in their position against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against Pakistan: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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