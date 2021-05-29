Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. According to statement from ICC, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match."

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the statement added.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

The Bangladesh skipper admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

According to ICC, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In the third ODI, Kusal Perera smashed a brilliant ton before Dushmantha Chameera registered career-best figures to help Sri Lanka win the match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League points. But the hosts took the ODI series 2-1 despite losing on the night.