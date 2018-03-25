 
First 'Brain Fade', Now 'Big Mistake', Steve Smith In Eye Of The Storm Again

Updated: 25 March 2018 10:29 IST

This is not the first time Steve Smith has found himself in the centre of a raging controversy.

First
Former players and fans have called on Steve Smith to step down immediately. © AFP

Steve Smith dubbed his first act of reckless behaviour on a cricket field as a "brain fade" moment and after finding himself in hot water again after admitting to planned ball-tampering, the 28-year-old referred to it as a "big mistake". At the time, Smith got away scot-free but this time his position as the Australian cricket team captain seems untenable. Smith and team-mate Cameron Bancroft sensationally admitted to ball-tampering charges during the third Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town. Calls for Smith's resignation are only getting louder with each passing minute despite Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland saying the 28-year-old would continue to lead the side. Fans and former players have called on Smith to step down immediately.

This is not the first time Smith has found himself in the centre of a raging controversy. 

The Australian captain was seen looking for signals from his dressing room on whether to review his leg-before dismissal during the second innings of the Bengaluru Test against India in March last year.

Smith later termed it as a 'brain fade' moment and admitted to looking towards their dressing room for assistance over whether to ask for a review of the umpire's decision.

Incredibly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took no action against Smith following the DRS controversy, however, the right-hander might not be as lucky this time around.

Smith, who has led the team since 2015 and is the team's best batsman, confessed to reporters in Cape Town on Saturday that the ball-tampering had been orchestrated by himself and senior players.

"The leadership group knew about it."

However, the skipper said he would not resign and that coach Darren Lehmann was not part of the conspiracy.

"No, I still think I'm the right person for the job," said the 28-year-old.

"Obviously today was a big mistake on my behalf and the leadership group's behalf as well, but I take responsibility. I need to take control of the ship. This is something I'm not proud of."

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions."

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Steve Smith in centre of massive controversy
  • Steve Smith admitted to planned ball-tampering during 3rd Test
  • Fans have called on Smith to resign immediately
