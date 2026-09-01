Pakistan suffered yet another heavy defeat against England in the second Test of the two-match series on Sunday at Lord's, London. After losing the opening match by an innings and 103 runs, the visitors endured another disappointing batting performance and slumped to a 194-run defeat, handing England an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Among Pakistan's batters, captain Babar Azam drew particular criticism from fans and pundits for his underwhelming performance. He managed scores of just eight and six in the two innings, failing to make a meaningful impact.

During Pakistan's second innings, Babar struggled against the pace and bounce generated by Jofra Archer, who consistently troubled him throughout his spell.

In the 17th over, Archer effectively sealed Babar's fate with a sharp bouncer that left the Pakistan skipper in all sorts of trouble. The right-hander could only glove an edge, offering a simple catch to Jordan Cox at fourth slip.

Too fast. Too furious



Babar bounced out!



Match Centre: https://t.co/Z9bsIoMyb6 pic.twitter.com/zHcVPdCmsd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2026

Babar's awkward dismissal quickly became a talking point on social media, where fans flooded various platforms with memes and jokes mocking the Pakistan captain's struggle against Archer's fiery bowling.

Babar Azam had a big challenge —

𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 or 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁!



So he decided to sacrifice his wicket. After all, if there's life, there's always a chance to score in the next match.



And the most important thing — that bouncer was bowled by… pic.twitter.com/Zvk9yQyrhc — Jara (@JARA_Memer) August 30, 2026

Talking about the match, Ollie Robinson led the way once more as England clinched a series win over Pakistan with a thumping 194-run win in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday despite Saud Shakeel's fine 97.

Pakistan were dismissed for 194 on the fourth day, having been set an improbable victory target of 389, to give England an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

This was England's first multi-match Test series win since a 2-1 success in New Zealand more than a year ago.

Player-of-the-match Robinson finished with overall figures of 8-35 in 26 overs, his 4-24 on Sunday following the seamer's sensational 4-11 during Pakistan's meagre first-innings 110.

"It was about keeping the stumps in play and nibble it either way," said Robinson during the presentation ceremony.

(With AFP Inputs)

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