Not part of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 squad, yet Babar Azam is struggling to keep himself away from social media chatter. The Pakistan superstar featured in an exhbition match, featuring PSL's Peshawar Zalmi and an all-star Legends XI, where his all-round abilities came to the fore. Babar claimed two key wickets in the match and also produced a fine cameo with the bat before being dismissed in embarrassing fashion. In a thrilling display, Babar lit up the stadium, smashing 41 runs off just 23 balls, a knock that undoubtedly had the crowd on its feet. But, what happened at he end of his stay in the middle left fans stunned.

As far as his contributions with the ball s concerned, Babar showcased a skill that wasn't known to the global cricketing spectrum until now. While he hasn't had the chance to bowl in ODIs or T20Is, his bowling record in other forms of the game is substantial.

He has a total of seven first-class wickets and has added another 12 in List A matches. Babar has also been effective in the fast-paced T20 format, picking up four scalps, and also holds two Test wickets to his name. In the exhibition match, Babar got the better of Younis Khan, unarguably one of the greatest Test batters to have played for Pakistan, and Azhar Ali, another former Test batter from the country.

Though it was a friendly encounter, Babar truly cherished his figures of 2/21, while possibly giving the national selectors a point to ponder on, as far as his international reputation is concerned.

With the bat, Babar took on some of Pakistan's fignest former bowlers, including Shoaib Akhtar. Babar quickly scored 35 runs off 20 balls before spinner Saeed Ajmal was brought into the attack. Babar hit a six off Ajmal to move to 41 runs off 22 balls before the latter sent him packing by shattering his stumps. Babar looked to go for a big one again but didn't connect with the ball at all.

Babar Azam exhibition match me bhi clean bowled ho gyaa pic.twitter.com/Dk55hRxzAv — Ankur (@cricwithpant2) August 30, 2025

Walking back, Babar had a smile on his face but fans found the manner of dismissal of one of Pakistan's finest batters embarrassing.