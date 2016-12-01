 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Babar Azam 'As Good As' Young Virat Kohli, Says Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur

Updated: 01 December 2016 13:48 IST

Pakistan's 22-year-old Babar Azam has shown the same traits as a young Virat Kohli, according to coach Mickey Arthur

Babar Azam 'As Good As' Young Virat Kohli, Says Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur
Babar Azam has been likened to a young Virat Kohli. © NDTV

Sydney:

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur compared "young gun" Babar Azam to Virat Kohli on Thursday, saying the 22-year-old reminded him of the India skipper at the same age.

Batsman Azam has played only three Tests, narrowly missing out on a century in Pakistan's loss to New Zealand in Hamilton this week when he was left unbeaten on 90 as the side was bowled out.

In his 18 one-dayers, he has scored three centuries, all of which came in consecutive matches against the West Indies earlier this year.

"He (Azam) is a young gun who will be an exceptional player," Arthur told Perth's 6PR radio ahead of Pakistan's sole warm-up match for their three-Test series against Australia.

"I'll go so far as to say, at the same age, I reckon he's as good as Virat Kohli, which I know that's high praise but he's right up there."

Pakistan have resisted the temptation to change and retained the same 16-man squad for Australia that lost the recent series against New Zealand 2-0.

For South African Arthur, it will be his first time facing Australia since he coached them over a two-year tenure that ended in June 2013.

He said Pakistan were ready to fire against an Australia Test team coming off a demoralising 2-1 series loss to South Africa and had learned a lot in New Zealand.

"Had that series gone another Test match, we would have been better for the conditions," he said of the New Zealand tour.

"Hopefully, this has put us in good stead for what we can experience in Australia."

Pakistan play a three-day pink-ball clash next week against a Cricket Australia XI in Cairns before the first Test -- a day-night affair in Brisbane -- from December 15.

The remaining two Tests are in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

They will also play five one-day internationals in Australia.

Topics : Virat Kohli Babar Azam India Pakistan Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Babar Azam has played 3 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan
  • He has scored three centuries in ODI so far
  • He made his debut for Pakistan in 2016
Related Articles
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.