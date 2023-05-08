Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the form of his life. In the recently concluded fourth ODI against New Zealand, Babar became the fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs, surpassing South Africa great Hashim Amla in the elite list. Former Pakistan Cricket Board (CPB) chairman Ramiz Raja has now made a startling claim regarding Babar. As Babar continues to break records, Raja has compared him to Australia great Sir Donald Bradman, adding that the Pakistan captain is best player in the world cricket currently.

"Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman. In white-ball cricket, he has statistically become the best player in the world. I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format. The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan toppled Australia to become the top-ranked ODI team. Raja credited Babar after his team reached the summit of the ODI rankings.

"He is the fastest batter to 5,000 ODI runs. He has done so by ovetaking some of the greats. Sir Viv Richards was way ahead of his time but the way Babar has been setting records in unbelieveable. Because of him, Pakistan have become the no. 1 ranked ODI side," he added.

Babar, the world's top-ranked ODI batter, completed 5,000 runs in his 97th inning.