Babar Azam smashed yet another century as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Tuesday. Batting first, Peshawar posted an imposing total of 221/7, with Babar leading the charge by scoring a brilliant 103 off just 59 balls. In reply, Islamabad United were bowled out for 151, suffering a heavy 70-run defeat. With this comprehensive win, Peshawar Zalmi sealed their place in the final of PSL 2026, scheduled to be played on May 3.

Apart from guiding his team into the final, it was a memorable night for Babar, who also etched his name into the record books.

The knock marked Babar's ninth T20 century as captain, the most by any skipper in the format. He went past South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who previously held the record with eight hundreds. The elite list also includes India's Virat Kohli, who is fourth with five centuries as captain.

Babar also drew level with Kohli and Abhishek Sharma for the most T20 centuries in a single country. While Kohli and Abhishek have eight T20 hundreds in India, Babar now has eight T20 centuries in Pakistan.

In PSL history, this was Babar's fourth century, joint-most in the tournament alongside Usman Khan. He has now amassed 588 runs in PSL 2026, equalling Fakhar Zaman's record for the most runs in a single PSL season, set in 2022.

"I'm starting to feel like I'm getting back to my best. I'm trying to keep things simple, trust my skills, and play according to the situation-what the pitch demands, how to handle different bowlers, and when to attack. The hard work I put in before the PSL is helping now. Things weren't the same earlier, but they're starting to come back, and I want to keep this consistency going," Babar said after the match.

"When you get a good start in the first six overs, it gives you a cushion to play your natural game and maintain the run rate. The way Haris plays and puts pressure on the opposition helps, and then I just try to play my role and carry that momentum forward," he added.

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