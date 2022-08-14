Pakistan and Netherlands will be squaring off in a three-match ODI series, starting from August 16, and the next two games will be played on 18 and 21 at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. Ahead of the series, the Babar Azam-led side was seen sweating it out at the gym at the team hotel. In a video posted on the Instagram of the Pakistan Cricket Board, players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Imam Ul-Haq, among others, were seen doing workout.

This series forms part of the ICC ODI Super League and the teams will have the opportunity to secure points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, PCB had announced its 16-player squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures against the Netherlands from August 16-21 and a 15-member side for the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11. Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been named in both the squads in place of Hasan Ali, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been retained in the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will also decide on his return to international cricket. There will be five changes from the Netherlands ODI squad to the ACC T20 Asia Cup side. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood will be replaced by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Netherlands Squad for ODIs- Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd and Vikram Singh.