Babar Azam is currently one of the best batters across formats in world cricket. The Pakistan cricket team captain recently got praised by none other that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. "I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he's probably got better and better in the last couple of years," Ponting said on the ICC Review. Now, Babar has achieved yet another high.

In the recently-released ICC Test rankings, Babar has risen up to the No. 3 spot in the World. "In recognition of these performances, Babar has moved up one place to third in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings for Test Batters and is now the only player in international cricket to feature in the top-three across all formats, while Abdullah has vaulted 23 places to break into the top-20 for the first time in 16th position," the PCB said in a statement.

"Babar already heads the ODI and T20I batting charts, while in Tests, he now trails second-ranked Marnus Labuschagne of Australia by 11 points. The list is headed by England's Joe Root.

in ODIs

in T20Is

in Tests@babarazam258 rises to third in the ICC Test Rankings to become the only batter to feature inside the top-three across all formats pic.twitter.com/XTgYYTLGAG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2022

Even Shaheeh Shah Afrido has achieved a maddive high. "Amongst the bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi has continued his ascendency and has gained one place in the latest rankings following his four wickets in the first Test. The left-arm fast bowler has leapfrogged India's Jasprit Bumrah into third position on 836 points," the statement added.

"This is Shaheen's career-high ranking and compliments his No.3 position in ODIs and 12th ranking in T20Is."

