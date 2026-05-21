Veteran India batter Virat Kohli has called time on his Test and T20I careers and remains active only in the ODI format as an international player. The star hung up his boots at the highest level of the shortest format with India winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. A year later, Kohli decided to quit the longest format of the game, which came as quite a surprise. The player's eternal love for red-ball cricket is not a hidden fact. Additionally, his intact fitness level further raised eyebrows over his decision to quit Test cricket.

Since his Test retirement, there have been a lot of talks around Kohli's move. Some experts and former cricketers have even opined that the player should take a U-turn and return to the longest format. As things stand now, Kohli remains away from Tests and T20Is. However, a recent comment by his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has given a ray of hope to Kohli fans.

"Many hardcore Virat Kohli fans have told me, 'Sir, please ask him to return to Test cricket because he listens to you'," said Rajkumar in Express Cafe podcast.

When asked, if actually tried to convince Kohli to return to Test cricket, he replied, "Baat toh hui hai, dekhte hai kya hota hai (We have talked about it; let's see what happens.)"

India's most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli, bid farewell to whites, ending a red-ball career that will be remembered for generations to come.

The modern-day maestro, who redefined Indian cricket's approach to Test matches, left behind a staggering legacy built on 9,230 runs, 123 Tests, and a vision that transformed India into a global powerhouse in the longest format.

From a young, aggressive batter making his debut in 2011 to becoming the symbol of India's fearlessness in Tests, Kohli's journey has been one of relentless excellence.

Kohli's leadership changed the culture of Indian Test cricket. He captained India in 68 matches, winning 40, losing 17, and drawing 11 - a win percentage of 58.82%, the highest by any Indian captain.

His crowning moment came in 2018-19, when he led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia, breaking a 71-year-old jinx. Under Kohli, India became an indomitable force at home and a fiercely competitive side overseas. From 2016 to 2021, India stayed at the No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings, and he also captained them to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

(With agency inputs)

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