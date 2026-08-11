Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second ODI against Ireland in Bready, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday. Omarzai was found guilty of breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which covers dissent towards an umpire's decision during an international match. The incident took place during Afghanistan's innings in the second ODI, which was reduced to 47 overs a side after rain caused a delay.

Omarzai was given out in the 41st over but remained at the crease for an extended period and expressed his displeasure at the decision through gestures.

The Afghanistan all-rounder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Dean Cosker of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, meaning a formal hearing was not required.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Gareth Morrison and Roly Black, along with third umpire Johnny Kennedy and fourth umpire George Brolly.

The one demerit point is Omarzai's first disciplinary point in 24 months. A Level 1 breach can attract an official reprimand, a fine of up to 50 per cent of the player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The incident came during a match in which Afghanistan produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Ireland by 92 runs and take the lead in the five-match ODI series.

After the opening game was abandoned without a toss because of rain, Afghanistan, captained by Rahmat Shah, made 299 for eight in the second ODI. Rashid Khan then delivered a match-winning spell, claiming six wickets as Ireland were bowled out for 207 in 33.4 overs.

Rashid continued his impressive form in the third ODI, taking three wickets before contributing an unbeaten 37 with the bat as Afghanistan chased down Ireland's 206 with more than five overs remaining.

The three-wicket win also secured Afghanistan's qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Southern Africa. The result gave Afghanistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and confirmed their fourth consecutive appearance at the global tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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