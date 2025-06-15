Australia great Mitchell Johnson launched a scathing attack on former teammates and the bowling big four -- Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. His remarks came hours after Australia lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. In his column for The West Australian, Johnson suggested that the quartet of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon should no longer be seen as a 'lock', urging the selectors for a rejig if needed.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either," wrote Johnson.

Johnson specifically criticised Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over the WTC final after the pacer extended his stay to help RCB lift their first title earlier this month.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows. Lyon didn't look his best on day three either," he added.

Johnson also questioned whether the senior players are sticking around for the Ashes this summer to get a send-off. He also urged the selectors to give chance to fringe players, who according to him are more hungrier to impress.

"If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players. Players on the fringe such as Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis and Scott Boland, despite being 36, have a different mentality. They're eager to prove themselves every time they get a chance," he said.

Johnson also questioned the selectors call to open with Marnus Labuschagne to slot in the returning Cameron Green at no. 3. Johnson defended Green's double failure, suggesting that the selectors should be questioned instead of player. With the Ashes coming up this year, Johnson urged the selectors to single down on two openers, as well as a reliable no. 3.

"It's obvious Green didn't perform well - out for 4 and 0 and facing just five balls for the match. And the way he got out to Kagiso Rabada in both innings highlights that he might not be suited for that position. But the real issue stems from Marnus Labuschagne's poor form, similar to what we saw with Steve Smith moving up to open when he was struggling a bit. I'm just not a fan of these batting reshuffles to cover for lack of form. With the West Indies tour and then the Ashes coming up this summer, Australia will need to settle on not only two openers but also find a reliable No.3," Johnson added.