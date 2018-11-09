Watch: Pat Cummins' Reaction After David Miller's Dismissal Will Leave You In Splits

Australia registered a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in the second One-day International (ODI) at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The nail-biting contest witnessed terrific on-field action from both the teams. Australia's Pat Cummins reaction to one of the dismissals during the Proteas' run-chase grabbed eye balls. The bizarre incident took place in the 44th over of the South African innings when Australia went for an LBW review against David Miller. The left-hander was trapped in front of the stumps by Marcus Stoinis but was originally ruled not out. Skipper Aaron Finch went for the review and the third umpire over-turned the decision of the on-field umpire. During the long-pending decision the Australian camp was curiously looking at the big screen. Soon after the decision was displayed on the screen, the whole team went up for celebration except Pat Cummins, who surprisingly continued to look at the screen.