Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a 2-1 wrap in the T20I series, Australia look to continue their dominant run against South Africa in the ODI series, with the first match being held at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Australia's primary ODI captain Pat Cummins continues to sit out of the white-ball assignment against the Proteas, paving the way for Mitchell Marsh to lead the side once again. The hosts will see a few changes in the team, in comparison to the T20I assignment, with Cooper Connolly likely to come in as a like for like replacement for Glenn Maxwell. Pacer Xavier Bartlett is expected to form a partnership with Josh Hazlewood with the new ball. South Africa, on the other hand, will not have the services of Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (participating in The Hundred), and Marco Jansen, who is recovering from thumb surgery. Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Kwena Maphaka are like to get a look in.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI take place?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday, August 19.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI be held?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will be held at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

When will the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI start?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will be held at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI?

The Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.