The Australian cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in late May to play a three-match ODI series in Lahore and Rawalpindi, PCB sources said on Friday. The series is a part of the agreement between the two Cricket Australia (CA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under which the Australian T20 side visited the country before the T20 World Cup and played three matches in Lahore. The details of the tour are being finalised with Cricket Australia but the matches will tentatively be held between May 30 and June 5.

The source added that the Australian team will fly from Pakistan to Bangladesh to play an ODI series June 9.

Cricket Australia had sent a depleted side to Pakistan for the T20 matches due to a number of their main players recovering from fitness issues or being rested for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Australia eventually didn't fare well in the World Cup.

Pakistan are due to visit Bangladesh for a two-Test series between May 8 and 20 after the conclusion of after Pakistan Super League (PSL) but their most important assignment this year is a three-Test series in England in August and September which is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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