Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has tied the knot with his fiancee Becky Boston. Cummins posted a photo on Instagram, and he captioned the post as: "Just Married." As soon as Cummins posted the photo on Instagram, teammate David Warner was the first one to congratulate, saying: "Congrats mate." Cummins' IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders also sent their congratulations to the newly wed couple. The couple, also have a nine-month old kid named Albie together.

Cummins was last seen in action in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended on level terms (1-1). In the series, the Australia skipper took two wickets and scored 47 runs.

Previously, in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka, Cummins returned with eight wickets and scored 39 runs.

The pacer is currently the No.1 ranked bowler in the Test format, 49 points ahead of the second-placed Ravichandran Ashwin.

Cummins is also at the seventh spot in Test all-rounder rankings, ahead of Kyle Mayers (West Indies), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand) and Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand).

The skipper had overseen Australia's victory in the Ashes earlier this year, and he also led Australia to a Test series victory against Pakistan in Pakistan.