Australia batter Marnus Labuschange has retired a special piece of cricket memorabilia. The 30-year-old has hung up the cricket bat he used in Australia's 2023 World Cup-winning final against India. Labuschagne brought back some unhappy memories to Indian fans on social media, as he announced that he would be retiring the bat, which is now in a broken condition. Labuschagne had played an unbeaten fifty against India in the World Cup final, helping Australia to their sixth World Cup title.

Coming in to bat with Australia struggling at 47/3, chasing a target of 241, Labuschagne acted as a perfect anchor, allowing Travis Head to spearhead the run chase at the other hand. While Head notched up 137 in just 120 balls, Labuschagne stayed not out all the way to the end, finishing on 58 off 110 balls. He put up a 192-run partnership with Head to all but guarantee victory for the Aussies.

Labuschagne shared an image of his bat from that game on social media. Visibly, his Kookaburra bat is in rugged condition, with much of the willow at the middle and bottom of the bat having come off.

Indian fans react

Indian fans responded to Labuschagne's tweet in a varying manner.

One fan rued the fact that Labuschagne had saved a good knock for the crucial final.

"We hate that bat and that innings Marnus, we don't mind you playing well against Eng but why India, why against India" replied one fan.

Another fan paid tribute to the fact that a bat could hold such importance even for established cricketers.

"We used to think that only people like us who play in school, club etc. keep such bats. Attachment is something like this, the favourite bat cannot be easily left behind. He is such a big player," said another.

Labuschagne scored 362 runs in 10 innings in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.