Australia and Trinbago Knight Riders cricketer Jess Jonassen imitated Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's iconic pose mid-match. She did it during women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 22. A video of the moment is going viral on social media. It happened after the third ball of the 15th over. Jonassen dismissed Aaliyah Alleyne and then brought out the SRK pose to celebrate the wicket.

Watch it here -

JJ bringing SRK vibes to TKR!! pic.twitter.com/BXPzEpgSsw — Prashasti Vajpayee (@prashasti1612) August 23, 2024

Talking about the match, Barbados Royals Women went on to win the game by 7 wickets. Opting to bowl first, the Hayley Matthews-led side restricted Trinbago Knight Riders to a paltry total of 113 for 9 in 20 overs and then chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is all set to replace the incumbent Greg Barclay as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), sources have confirmed to NDTV.

Barclay told ICC directors, including Cricket Australia's chair Mike Baird, that he has no intention of running for the post, for the third term during a video conference. His decision comes after being informed of Jay Shah's intentions to replace him in November. Shah has the backing of cricket boards from England and Australia, and hence, has the numbers to be crowned as the chief of the ICC.

Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997 to 2000), Sharad Pawar (2010-2012) -- as presidents -- and N Srinivasan (2014 to 2015) and Shashank Manohar (2015 to 2020) -- as chairmen -- are the only four Indians who have headed ICC in the past.

Shah, who is also the son of India's home minister Amit Shah, will become the third to do so when he officially replaces Barclay in November.

(With PTI Inputs)

