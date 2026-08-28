The clouds of uncertainty continue to loom over Rohit Sharma's ODI future. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs are the only format in which Rohit remains active as an international player. He has already made his intentions clear about playing in the next 50-over World Cup, which is set to take place in October-November in 2027. By the time the tournament begins, Rohit will have turned 40, and this puts a huge question mark over his availability for the quadrennial event. Not only form but fitness will also be a massive factor if the player is to feature in the high-stakes tournament.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said that Rohit would not make it to the marquee event if he does not give his hundred per cent in preparation and show full commitment towards the goal. He added that only the India batter could answer whether he is training hard and making the necessary sacrifices.

"Only Rohit Sharma can answer that question. At that age, you've still got the skill and the know-how. But have you got the desire to be there, train hard and make the sacrifices to prepare 100%? Rohit's the only one who can answer that. There's no doubt that he has the talent to score runs. But is he going to prepare at 100% and be fully committed to it?" Waugh said on Star Sports.

"Regarding his 100% commitment and preparation, if the answer is yes, then he can make it. But if the answer to either of those questions is no, then he won't make it. It's obvious that he has the talent, but there is a lot more needed than talent to be successful, so it's really about 100% commitment," he added.

Rohit's last appearance for India came in an ODI series against England in July this year. Ahead of the third and final game of the series, speculation was rife that the batter might retire after the conclusion of the contest at Lord's. While BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia himself came out to dismiss the claims, Rohit answered with the bat, scoring a superb 138 off 110 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

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