Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has revealed that Damien Martyn, who was hospitalised due to meningitis, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well, reported ESPNcricinfo. The 54-year-old Martyn was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27 after falling seriously ill and was placed in an induced coma. Later on, the former cricketer woke up from the Coma and was recovering well in the hospital. Aussie cricketing legend and a former long-time teammate of Martyn, Adam Gilchrist, provided a positive update just before the start of Day 5 of the SCG Test. Gilchrist added that the 54-year-old is recovering well but has a long journey to go.

"A quick update on Damien Martyn. He's home. He's out of hospital and has made an amazing recovery. He still has a bit of a journey to go and has a bit to work through but fortunately, he's been allowed to go home and complete that recovery," Gilchrist revealed, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He just wanted to pass on to the cricketing world thank you so much for the love, care and support and interest in his well being. That is wonderful news. Not that long ago he was in an induced coma but now he's at home and recovering."

Martyn represented Australia in 67 Tests, 208 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and four T20 Internationals between 1992 and 2006. He remains widely regarded as one of the greatest ODI finishers in cricket history.

Earlier, Martyn's partner, Amanda, issued a statement where she and his family expressed their thanks for the support. Amanda also added that everyone should respect their privacy during a tough time.

"Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy,'' she said, as quoted by The West Australian.

Martyn's former Australian teammate and former Australian coach, Darren Lehmann, sent well wishes to Martyn on social media after news of his illness broke.

"Lots of love and prayers are being sent Damien Martyn's way. Keep strong and fighting legend," Lehmann wrote on X.

Renowned for his elegant stroke play, Martyn finished his Test career with 4,406 runs in 67 matches at an average of 46.37, including 13 centuries. In ODIs, he scored 5,346 runs in 208 games at an average of 40.80, registering five centuries and 37 half-centuries.

One of Martyn's most memorable achievements came during the 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, where he was named Player of the Series. He finished as the top scorer in four of Australia's eight innings, helping Australia secure its first away series win in India in several years.

