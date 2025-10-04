Australia A fast bowler Henry Thornton had to be hospitalised after falling ill due to a suspected case of food poisoning during the ongoing One-Day series against India A in Kanpur, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Thornton reportedly complained of severe stomach infection and was taken to the Regency Hospital in Kanpur. Team sources revealed that the fast bowler developed gastrointestinal issues after eating food at the team hotel. He was initially monitored by the local team management but later, he was admitted to the hospital where senior doctors treated him. While the team manager said that Thornton was suffering from mild gastro symptoms even before arriving in Kanpur, his situation worsened over time. Following the incident, the Australian team amangement decided to revise their dietary plan.

Three other players also suffered similar issues but they were not hospitalised.

Tilak Varma made a strong claim for selection in India's 50-over format with an attractive 94 but Australia A came back strongly winning the rain-affected second List A game by nine wickets on Friday.

Riding on the high of his match-winning knock in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Tilak enhanced his credentials as a quality one-day batter in India A's modest total of 246.

However, after a three-hour rain delay, Australia A were set a target of 160 in 25 overs via Duckworth-Lewis method.

The Aussies had gone into the rain-break at 48 for no loss in 5.5 overs.

Once they came out after the break, the batting became easier and Mckenzie Harvey (70 not out off 49 balls) and Cooper Connolly (50 of 31 balls) did the needful without much fuss even after Jake-Fraser McGurk (36 off 20 balls) was out dismissed having provided a blazing start.

The chase was completed in 16.4 overs. The three-match series now stands at 1-1, and the decider will be played on Sunday.

Indian bowlers were hit for 22 fours and six sixes during the chase with pacer Arshdeep Singh being smashed for 44 in four overs.

(With PTI inputs)