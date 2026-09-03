Auqib Nabi's toil in his first County Championship match for Surrey against Yorkshire produced his maiden wicket on Day 2 of a Division 1 match. Interestingly, he got the wicket of India teammate Kuldeep Yadav to bag his first wicket. At the end of Yorkshire's first innings, Nabi's figures read 15-3-33-1. Kuldeep played at a delivery going outside the off stump, edged it, and was caught at second slip by Ollie Pope.

Auqib Nabi gets his first Surrey wicket as Kuldeep Yadav is caught at second slip by Ollie Pope.



Yorkshire 170/8 at the Kia Oval.



| #CountyChampionship pic.twitter.com/VXVuEeI4mA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 3, 2026

"Surrey have secured the services of Indian seam bowler Auqib Nabi for the next three County Championship matches. Auqib Nabi was integral to Jammu & Kashmir winning their first Ranji Trophy title this year, winning the Player of the Year award thanks to his 60 wickets," Surrey Cricket had earlier written in an X post.

He was also a replacement for superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah for two Tests against Sri Lanka but did not get a game, as India fielded Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj ahead of him.

Nabi played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, helping Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He took those wickets in 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

After his domestic heroics, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2026 IPL auction. He featured in five games but failed to pick up any wickets, leaking runs at an economy rate of 11.46.

Surrey has had several Indian players wearing its colours, with Sai Sudharsan having short stints in 2023 and 2024, and Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror being signed for six matches earlier this month. Indian spinner Rahul Chahar is also contracted to the club.

The J&K pace star received all the required work visa clearances on Saturday and left on the first available flight. He is expected to make his debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday.

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