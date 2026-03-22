Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming EFL Cup Final: There will be more at stake than the first domestic silverware of the season as Arsenal take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday. The winner could gain a huge psychological advantage in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's men lead Pep Guardiola's City by nine points, having played an extra match, heading into the international break. City's ambitions have hit some major bumps in recent weeks. Like Arsenal, City were also targeting a quadruple; however, back-to-back draws in the league and elimination by Real Madrid in the Champions League have left them with only two trophies to play for.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final will take place on Sunday, March 22.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final take place?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup Final will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)