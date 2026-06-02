The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has confirmed that it will undertake a case study on 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had a standout Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, winning five individual honours. The study aims to analyse multiple aspects of high-performance sport, including talent development, mental resilience, discipline and long-term athlete growth. IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai said Sooryavanshi's journey reflects not just sporting excellence but also the broader ecosystem that shapes young talent.

Rai added that the research will bring together experts from sports management, behavioural science and leadership studies to better understand how early success impacts young athletes, particularly in terms of mindset, decision-making and future aspirations.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's story is not merely about exceptional performance in cricket. It's a significant case in human potential, talent development, discipline, mental resilience and the pursuit of sustained excellence. At just 15 years of age, the confidence, skill and composure with which Vaibhav has established himself on the national and international stage demonstrate that extraordinary talent, when supported by the right environment, guidance and opportunities, can produce remarkable outcomes. His journey also highlights that great achievements are rarely the result of individual ability alone," Rai said.

"The support of family, coaches, institutions and years of dedicated effort plays an equally critical role in nurturing excellence... Therefore, safeguarding talent, supporting mental wellbeing, maintaining emotional balance and ensuring long-term development must be given as much importance as celebrating achievement itself. In this context, IIM Indore will undertake a comprehensive and multidisciplinary study. The research will examine the social, psychological, familial and institutional factors that play a decisive role in shaping high-performing young talent. Experts in sports management, leadership, behavioural science and human potential development will work together to understand how early success influences the thinking, decision-making, self-confidence and future aspirations of young achievers," he added.

Sooryavanshi dominated the awards at the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being named the Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap winner and Super Sixes of the Season.

The 15-year-old Bihar-born batter had an extraordinary tournament for Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi's consistent performances, including a record-breaking 72 sixes, helped him surpass several long-standing IPL records and establish himself as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket.

At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi also set a new IPL record as the youngest Orange Cap winner. The previous record was held by Gujarat Titans opener Sudharsan, who won it at 23 years and 231 days in 2025, while Shubman Gill had set the record in 2023 at 23 years and 263 days.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed matching Virat Kohli's tally of four centuries in a season, having been dismissed in the nineties three times -- 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 versus Gujarat Titans -- besides his century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi also reached the milestone of 1,000 IPL runs in record time, taking just 440 balls, surpassing West Indies legend Andre Russell. In terms of innings, he became the second-fastest, achieving it in 23 innings, with Shaun Marsh holding the record at 21 innings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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