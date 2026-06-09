Arjun Tendulkar had an impressive outing during the Mumbai T20 League on Monday. The player shone with the ball as well as the bat. Bowling first, his team, ARCS Andheri, restricted Bandra Blasters to just 144 for 9 in 20 overs. Tendulkar, with his left-arm pace, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 11 in 3 overs, including a maiden. That was not all, as he came in to bat at number 3 and struck four fours and five sixes while scoring a 34-ball 66. He reached the 50-run mark in 25 balls. Andheri won the match in 13.5 overs, with Tendulkar being adjudged the Player of the Match.

One of Tendulkar's sixes hit a young fan in the stands and injured him. After the game, the player met the fan and gifted him a signed ball. The meeting ended with Tendulkar patting the fan on the back.

Arjun Tendulkar hit such a massive six in today's T20 Mumbai League match that the ball landed in the stands and struck a young child. The child appeared to be in a lot of pain and started crying loudly. pic.twitter.com/yJIyGc3Oit — (@rushiii_12) June 8, 2026

All-rounder Arjun starred as Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the match, Andheri captain Shivam Dube praised Arjun in the dressing room. As the players clapped for him, Tendulkar seemed emotional. His expressions made it clear how much the praise and the performance meant to him. The video has since gone viral on social media.

Look at Arjun Tendulkar's reaction when Shivam Dube was praising him for his performance in the dressing room. Even then, he stayed very calm and quiet and didn't even smile. But when Shivam Dube mentioned his name again at the end, he finally smiled a little. pic.twitter.com/FyLkJVgezb — (@rushiii_12) June 8, 2026

Chasing 145, ARCS Andheri lost Divyaansh Saxena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured ARCS Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

(With agency inputs)

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