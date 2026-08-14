A heated argument from Day 2 of the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh has gone viral on social media. Pacer Mitchell Starc lost his cool when Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to give a reason to the umpire after running on the pitch. The Bangladesh batter nudged Starc's delivery on the off side and went for a quick single. As the fast bowler's follow-through was also around the same line, Mehidy changed his direction and ended up running on the centre of the pitch.

The action didn't go unnoticed as umpire Kumar Dharmasena warned the batter. In his defence, Mehidy said, "He is in the pathway."

His remark angered Starc, who said, "It's my follow-through, not yours. Get off the wicket."

Watch it here:

HEATED EXCHANGE BETWEEN STARC & MEHIDY



- Test is getting special between Australia vs Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/3r7PLZmXFH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2026

Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to score a Test century in Australia as the visitors dominated to reach 351 for 6 at Stumps on the second day of the first Test in Darwin on Friday.

Inspired by a superb 101 by opener Tanzid and an entertaining 84 from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh lead the hosts by 153 runs with four wickets in hand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out on 32 at the close after being dropped by Cameron Green on the last ball of the day, with Hasan Mahmud alongside him on 13 after a gritty 40-run partnership.

Tanzid batted brilliantly in perfect conditions in the Northern Territory capital as Bangladesh chase a maiden Test win in Australia at the third attempt.

Playing just his second Test, the 25-year-old looked in complete control against the Australian attack to make a piece of history.

He had a let-off on 62 when he edged Nathan Lyon to first slip, where the usually reliable Steve Smith couldn't hold on to a sharp chance.

Tanzid brought up his ton with a push through mid-off off Lyon midway through the second session.

He took 188 balls to reach triple figures, hitting eight fours and a massive six off Lyon.

He perished soon after, trying to hit Lyon out of the ground but only finding Mitchell Starc at deep mid-off.

(With AFP Inputs)

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