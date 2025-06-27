Young batter Prithvi Shaw is going through a rough patch in his cricketing career. After being dropped and continuously ignored by the selectors for a spot in the Indian team, Shaw's biggest shocker came when was sidelined for Team Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 edition. Apart from this, he even failed to attract any buyers in the IPL 2025 auction and remained unsold. Many rumours were spread that the biggest reason of Shaw's sudden downfall is his unhealthy lifestyle and lack of discipline.

Recently, Shaw gave an interview to News24 Sports, where he was asked whether he visualises himself and Arjun Tendulkar playing for India, with Shaw opening the batting and Arjun opening the bowling.

"Absolutely. Why not?" said Shaw. For the unversed, both Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, are childhood friends.

Talking about Shaw's IPL career, the 25-year-old batter played for Delhi Capitals for some years before getting released by the franchise after the 2024 season.

On the other hand, Arjun joined the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in 2022 and made his IPL debut in 2023. He played five matches for MI and was bought again by them during the 2-25 mega auctions. However, he did not get even a single game in that season.

Speaking about Arjun's IPL career, Shaw said, "Only when you play, you'd realise how talented and skilled he is."

Lastly, Shaw stated that his ultimate goal is to play for India in both ODI and T20 World Cups and he will be giving his best, in order to prepare for the upcoming edition.

"One of my goal is to win the World Cup for India. Both the World Cups, ODI and T20. The next World Cups will be in my mind, and I will prepare for them," said Shaw.

Shaw made his debut for India in 2018 in a Test match against West Indies. He scored 339 runs, including a century, in five Test matches that he played for India before getting dropped in 2020.

Apart from this, he played six ODIs and one T20I for India and his last appearance for the national side came in 2021.