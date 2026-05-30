Yashasvi Jaiswal has long-been touted as an all-format superstar for Indian cricket. However, despite a century in his last match, he was left out of India's recently-announced ODI squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan. Former India cricketer and reputed commentator Sanjay Manjrekar expressed confusion over the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee's decision to back a 39-year-old Rohit Sharma over a 24-year-old Jaiswal, and raised question marks over the planning for the Cricket World Cup 2027. Manjrekar also stated that the selectors should apologize to Jaiswal for the decision.

Manjrekar raised an issue over the fact that a veteran with question marks over form and fitness has been preferred over a considerably younger player who is about to enter his prime.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal's last innings was a 116 not out. And yet, these guys are not playing for India. Instead, the selectors have gone with a veteran whose fitness is a question mark, and who is clearly out of form. Now explain that to me. What is the logic behind it? What is the vision?" Manjrekar said, speaking on Sportstar's 'Inside Edge' podcast.

He said that the selectors should apologize to Jaiswal and provide him clarity over his non-selection in the ODI squad.

"If they were compelled to make a compromise and take Rohit Sharma for whatever reasons, then the first thing they should do is pick up the phone, call Jaiswal and apologise.

"This is a young player who has done tremendous things at the toughest level in Test cricket. He is just 24 years old, in his prime, with a bright future ahead," Manjrekar said.

"You're going with Rohit Sharma. At least with Virat Kohli, there is some case he has. It cannot be Ajit Agarkar believing that this is the right way forward for India. Is Rohit Sharma going to be your 50 overs, white-ball key player in a couple of years from now? That is the question that needs to be answered. Or would you rather give the opportunity to a Jaiswal or Sai Sudharsan?" he explained.

As it stands, Rohit Sharma and skipper Shubman Gill are set to continue as India's ODI opening pair.

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